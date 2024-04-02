Pankaj Advani outwits Causier to retain CCI billiards crown

Mumbai

World champion Pankaj Advani continued his impressive run as he thrashed Englishman David Causier 1836-743 in a lop-sided final to retain the All India CCI Billiards Classic title.

Chattogram (Bangladesh)

SL on course for series sweep over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka bolstered their chances to sweep the two-Test series against Bangladesh despite suffering a batting collapse on Day 3 of the final Test. After gaining a huge lead in the first innings, Sri Lanka reached 102/6 at stumps to extend their overall advantage to 455 runs. The touring team bowled out Bangladesh earlier for a paltry total of 178 but chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Ludhiana

Namdhari FC hold Aizawl after late equaliser

Aizawl FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Namdhari FC in their I-League match at Sri Bhaini Sahib near here. Aizawl took the lead in the 40th minute thanks to 21-year-old R Ramdinthara’s third league goal of the season. Namdhari left it late to equalise, doing so in the 85th minute courtesy of their Spanish striker Ivan Garrido scoring for the second successive match.

New Delhi

Maharashtra clinch men’s and women’s kho kho titles

Maharashtra clinched both the men’s and women’s titles in the 56th National Kho Kho Championship. In the men’s final, Maharashtra beat Railways 52-51, while their women’s team defeated Airport Authority of India 18-16.

Wellington

Record stand helps England women beat New Zealand

A record 130-run seventh-wicket stand by Amy Jones and Charlie Dean helped bail England out of trouble and secure a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series. After being put in to bat, New Zealand posted a total of 207 and took wickets at a consistent rate early on to leave England reeling at 79/6. England were rescued by Jones (92 not out) and Dean (42 not out). Agencies

