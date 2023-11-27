AFC Cup: Injury-ridden Mohun Bagan face Odisha

Kolkata

Plagued with injuries, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be keen to return to winning ways and keep their qualifying hopes alive when they face a resurgent Odisha FC in the AFC Cup Group D penultimate round clash here tomorrow. Mohun Bagan had a positive start to their campaign, winning back-to-back matches. But they have suffered setbacks in their last two matches to slip to second spot in the standings.

Bengaluru

Rashmikaa wards off Zeel to bag maiden ITF title

Reigning national champion Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty clinched her maiden ITF title, beating a valiant Zeel Desai in an all-Indian final of the Women’s World Tennis Tour here today. Rashmikaa won 6-0 4-6 6-3 in the title clash.

Shillong

Sanjeet off to flying start in boxing Nationals

Asian Championships gold medallist Sanjeet (92kg) and three-time national champion Varinder Singh (60kg) notched up commanding wins on Day 1 of the Men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Punjab’s Jashanpreet Singh (71kg) registered a knockout win against Moin Shikh of Gujarat.

London

Villa stun Spurs, climb to fourth; Arsenal back on top

Tottenham Hotspur slipped to a third successive Premier League defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Aston Villa. Villa moved above Tottenham into fourth place. Arsenal moved top of the when a late goal by Kai Havertz earned them a 1-0 victory at Brentford on Saturday. Arsenal moved to 30 points from 13 games, one ahead of Manchester City and two ahead of Liverpool.

Abu Dhabi

Verstappen ends season with 19th victory

Max Verstappen’s outstanding season ended with a comfortable victory, earning the Formula One champion a record-extending 19th victory of the campaign and 54th overall to move into third on the all-time list. He moved one ahead of Sebastian Vettel, with only Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103) left ahead of him. — Agencies