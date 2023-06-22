AFC U-17 Asian Cup: On the brink, Bibiano Fernandes asks boys to keep chin up

PTI

Bangkok, June 21

Facing a must-win situation against Japan to keep their slender hopes alive in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, India head coach Bibiano Fernandes has urged his players to start afresh and believe in themselves.

India on Tuesday lost 0-1 to Uzbekistan in their second Group D match to continue their winless run in the tournament.

“The result did not go in our favour against Uzbekistan, but the boys gave it their all and that’s what you can ask of them in the end,” said Fernandes. “We tried to hold them in the first half, but there were certain issues that we faced. We got back well in the second half and the boys showed full commitment.”

With Japan and Uzbekistan occupying the top two spots, India find themselves in the third position, ahead of Vietnam on goal difference.

The Blue Colts are set to face defending champions Japan in their final Group D match on Friday, and need to win the game and hope Vietnam do not defeat Uzbekistan in order to make it to the quarterfinals.

“We are still in the game, and we have a chance to make it, so we keep believing in ourselves,” said Fernandes. “Of course, Japan are a strong side and the defending champions, but you never know what might happen on a certain day. If we win, we have a great chance.”