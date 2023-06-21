AFC U-17 Asian Cup: U-17 boys run out of steam, lose 0-1

PTI

Pathum Thani, June 20

India’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals suffered a big blow when they went down 0-1 to Uzbekistan in their second Group D match of the men’s U-17 Asian Cup here today. Substitute Mukhammedali Reimov netted the only goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

India, who had earlier played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam, are now third in the group, ahead of the latter on goal difference. India now face a must-win scenario against group leaders Japan in their final group fixture on Friday. To advance to the knockouts, India need to beat the defending champions and hope Uzbekistan lose to Vietnam.

Having held three-time champions Japan to a 1-1 draw in their previous fixture, Uzbekistan came into the India game bursting with confidence.

They controlled the possession and thwarted most of India’s counterattacks. India’s first real chance came just a minute before the half-hour mark when Lalpekhlua Ralte broke fast on the counter and sent an aerial cross from the left to Korou Singh. The India captain’s left-footed volley was palmed away by the Uzbekistan goalkeeper.

Danny Meitei had another effort for India late in the first half when he was played in between the lines by Vanlalpeka Guite, but his shot went straight at the goalkeeper.