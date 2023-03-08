AFC U-20 Asian Cup: India off to a flyer

Viet Tri City (Vietnam), Mar 7
The India U-20 women’s team opened its AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 campaign with a commanding 7-0 victory over Singapore here today.
Maymol Rocky’s team started all guns blazing and raced to a six-goal lead within half-an-hour. Apurna Narzary and Anita Kumari scored a brace each, while Sumati Kumari and Astam Oraon struck one goal each in the first half. Kajol Dsouza completed the rout late in the second half.
New captain Narzary handed India the lead in the seventh minute when she finished off a squared pass from Anita Kumari. Anita picked up her second assist only three minutes later, sending in an inch-perfect cross from the right for Sumati to coolly head it in from the edge of the six-yard box. It was 3-0 in the blink of an eye. After shots from Anita and Nitu Linda were blocked, the loose ball fell for Apurna, who took a touch before taking the shot. Anita then made it 4-0 for India.
