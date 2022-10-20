AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Win vs Kuwait not enough for India to qualify

PTI

Kuwait City, October 19

India edged out hosts Kuwait 2-1 in their final qualification match but their third-place finish in Group H was not good enough to qualify for next year’s AFC U-20 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

India finished ahead of Kuwait but behind toppers Australia and second-placed Iraq in the qualification event. Top teams from all the 10 groups and the five best runners-up qualified for the 16-team continental event to be held from March 1 to 18 in 2023.

India had lost 2-4 and 1-4 to Iraq and Australia, respectively, in their previous group matches. Against Kuwait on Tuesday night, skipper Taison Singh Loitongbam (8th minute) and Gurkirat Singh (76th) struck for India, while Kuwait captain Saleh Al Mehtab (73rd) pulled one back at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium.