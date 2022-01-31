AFC Women’s Asian Cup: South Korea leave it late to make semis

PTI

Pune, January 30

Riding on Ji So-yun’s late long-range stunner, South Korea halted the Australian juggernaut with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and book a 2023 FIFA World Cup spot here today.

The Chelsea midfielder thumped her effort home from 25 yards, two minutes from time, to give her side the victory after Cho So-hyun had missed a penalty against the 2018 runners-up who had stormed into the quarterfinals with three big wins on the trot.

Ji’s goal allowed her to overshadow her clubmate Sam Kerr as the Australian forward endured a disappointing game in front of goal as the Matildas crashed out of the tournament. Australia have already qualified for the World Cup as co-hosts, along with New Zealand.

Japan thrash Thailand

Navi Mumbai: Japan today qualified for the World Cup in style as they reached the semifinals with a 7-0 thrashing of Thailand here.

Striker Yuika Sugasawa scored four goals for the two-time defending champions who will face the winners of the quarterfinal match between China and Vietnam in the semifinals on Thursday.

Thailand, the 1983 champions, are still in the running for a World Cup place through the playoffs to be played on February 2 and 4.

Thailand were missing several players due to a Covid outbreak in their squad. Japan started as favourites and Futoshi Ikeda’s side took an immediate grip on the match. –