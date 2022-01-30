Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan smashes 'no-look' six in PSL; video viral

Chandigarh, January 30

A video of Afghanistan star Rashid Khan’s no-look six has left Twitter wild.

Khan, who’s usually known for his lethal leg-spin deliveries, showed off of his blazing six-hitting skills in Saturday’s Pakistan Super League game between his Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, scoring 17 off four deliveries in the final over of the tournament. That wasn’t enough to push the team to victory, however, because defending champion Multan Sultans beat them by five wickets.

In the final over of the innings, Rashid hit a bizarre no-look six towards backward square leg against Multans’ Shahnawaz Dahani. The video, posted by official PSL wrote, went viral: “Don’t you love these @rashidkhan_19 sixes,” PSL said in a tweet.

#PSL #RashidKhan