African Cup: Egypt set up final date with Senegal

Yaounde

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane — African football’s stars — will be facing off as rivals. Salah didn't even get a chance to take a penalty for Egypt in a 3-1 shootout victory over Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations semifinals.

Kaec (Saudi Arabia)

Kapur best Indian at T-17 as 4 Indians make cut

Indian golfer Shiv Kapur endured a tough second round, carding a disappointing 2-over 72 on a windy day but managed to stay as the best-placed Indian at the Saudi International here today. Kapur slipped to tied-17 from T-4 overnight. Shubhankar Sharma (67-71), Rashid Khan (66-75) and Viraj Madappa 71-72) also made the cut.

Vasco

10-man Kerala ride on down NorthEast United

Ten-man Kerala Blasters FC moved to second spot in the points table with a spirited performance to down NorthEast United FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League here today.

Bengaluru

PKL: Haryana Steelers stun Bengal Warriors 46-29

Haryana Steelers produced an all-round effort to register a sensational 46-29 win over defending champions Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. — Agencies

London

England sack Thorpe as Silverwood leaves after Ashes debacle

Former batter Graham Thorpe was today sacked as England's assistant coach after the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia. "Graham Thorpe has left his position as England men's assistant coach," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. The 52-year-old became the third person to depart following the exit of England's chief coach Chris Silverwood and director of cricket Ashley Giles in the wake of the team's 0-4 loss to Australia. "I've been very fortunate to have worked with so many good players and coaches who I consider my friends for life," Thorpe said in a statement issued by the ECB. The England team is due to depart for the Caribbean on February 24 but the ECB has not announced any interim coaching appointments. AP