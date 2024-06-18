After early exit, Kirsten slams Pakistan team’s lack of unity

New Delhi, June 17
In a scathing criticism of the beleaguered Pakistan cricket team, head coach Gary Kirsten has said that there is “no unity” in the side and he has “never seen such a situation” in his long coaching career. Kirsten’s criticism follows the Pakistan’s team’s group stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup.
Pakistan, who were the runners-up at the previous edition, produced one of their worst performances in recent years and ended the event with a consolation win over Ireland, having suffered a shock loss to newcomers USA before biting the dust against traditional rivals India.
According to media reports in Pakistan, Kirsten, who guided India to the ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, pulled no punches in his assessment of the team after being eliminated from the ongoing T20 showpiece.
“There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team. They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation,” Kirsten said as per reports quoting a senior scribe.
Sources said that Kirsten had expressed his displeasure over the fitness level of the players. The former South Africa opener also said the team is far behind in terms of skill level as compared to the rest of the world.
Captaincy on line
Under-fire Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hasn’t yet thought about quitting captaincy despite his team’s early exit, insisting that any decision on the matter will be taken only after discussions with Pakistan’s cricket board.
“When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you,” Babar said.
“We did not lose this because of one person. We are losing as a team. I think we as a team have not been able to apply, follow and finish things. We have to settle down and accept that we didn’t play well as a team,” he said.
