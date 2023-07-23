After hitting 29th Test ton, Kohli says challenges fire him up

Port of Spain, July 22

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli feels "charged up" when faced with an adverse situation and said it was extremely "satisfying" to get his 29th Test hundred during the ongoing second match against West Indies as he had to "do the hard yards".

'If you look at his innings, there was no flamboyant drive, he had to grind it, same as what he did in the first game. His application was fantastic' India’s fielding coach T Dilip on Kohli

The 34-year-old Kohli on Friday equalled Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries in India's commendable first-innings score of 438, hitting a polished 121 in 206 balls.

The hundred ended his five-year-long drought for an international Test century outside India. He had scored his last ton in 2018.

"I really enjoyed myself out there. I was in the rhythm, I wanted to be in. Started in challenging times. I switch on during these times. When I have something to overcome, I get charged up," Kohli said after the end of Day 2. "I had to be patient as the outfield was slow. It was very satisfying as I had to do the hard yards."

India were reduced to 182/4 when Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja joined hands, stitching a 159-run partnership to rescue the team.

Ashwin takes out deadly Brathwaite Ravichandran Ashwin produced the delivery of the series to breach a dogged Kraigg Brathwaite's defence as West Indies crawled to 174/3 at tea against India on the third day of the second Test here today. West Indies skipper Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) used his enormous concentration to frustrate the Indian attack but Ashwin’ bowled a lovely off-break that sneaked past his bat and pad, ending a 40-run third-wicket stand between Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood. PTI

It was Kohli's 76th hundred in 500 international appearances. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 74 international hundreds in first 500 matches. "I just have to focus on what I have to do for the team. I try to help the team. These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me. West Indies and India go a long way. It is a special occasion for me,” he said. — PTI

