After IPL, Tata bags title rights for inaugural Women’s Premier League

New Delhi, February 21
Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.
“I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.
The financials of the deal was not revealed.
A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.
The first edition will be played in Mumbai across two venues—Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.
The sale of media rights had fetched the BCCI Rs 951 crore and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.
At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month.
