After Manchester United rout, can Liverpool soar on?

Manchester, March 6

Jurgen Klopp had a question of his own when addressing journalists after Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United.

Resisting the temptation to bask in a record win on Sunday that almost certainly put an end to United’s feint Premier League title challenge, he remained level-headed and cast his mind back to Liverpool’s previous goalfest in the early weeks of the season.

“Does anybody know when we won against Bournemouth 9-0 how the next result was?” he asked.

The answer was a 2-1 win over Newcastle, which came courtesy of Fabio Carvalho’s goal in the eighth minute of added time. That victory came on August 31. Liverpool didn’t win again in the Premier League until October 16, when the team beat Manchester City 1-0.

Klopp’s point: Even big results mean little unless they are capitalised on.

Liverpool’s problem this season has been an inability to produce consistent winning runs, which is why a team that competed for four trophies last season is fighting to secure Champions League qualification this year.

United’s issues have been the opposite. While Sunday’s result equalled the biggest defeat in the club’s history, it was not the first time United manager Erik ten Hag has been humiliated in his early reign at Old Trafford.

The 4-0 loss to Brentford in only the second game of the season sparked debate about whether the Dutchman would keep his job. Then there was the 6-3 loss to Manchester City in October, which led him to question his players’ bravery.

Yet United went into Sunday’s game on the back of winning the League Cup and still in contention for three more titles. That may no longer be the case with a title challenge now likely beyond them after falling 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, but Ten Hag will hope for another rousing response from his players to ensure a season that is still full of promise does not unravel. — AP

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s highest goalscorer in the Premier League after the Egypt international scored his 129th top-flight goal for the Reds against Manchester United. Salah’s outstanding achievement came in his 205th appearance as he scored twice in Liverpool’s sensational 7-0 win on Sunday.

The Egyptian moved ahead of Robbie Fowler, who plundered 128 Premier League goals across his two spells, with Steven Gerrard (120) in third place. Michael Owen (118) remains in the fourth position on the list, while Sadio Mane (90) sits fifth. IANS