After trial fiasco, Vinesh’s rivals to knock on UWW doors

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 12

The dust has not settled after the controversial manner in which the women’s wrestling trials in the 50kg and 53kg weight categories were conducted in Patiala on Monday. After Vinesh Phogat won the final in the 50kg category to earn her right to represent India at the continental Olympics qualifiers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the United World Wrestling (UWW) was quick to note how the organisers mismanaged the whole situation.

We have also told them that the decision to allow her to take part was not taken by us. Rather, it was the ad hoc panel that gave her the permission. Having said that, we have sent all the names as today was the last date for submission as we do not want to harm our country’s chances. Sanjay Singh, wfi president

Further, a few women wrestlers have decided to write a complaint to the UWW, pinpointing the lapses during the trials. Many wrestlers felt hard done-by because the schedule of their bouts was affected by Vinesh participating in two weight categories.

Vinesh was allowed to wrestle in both 50kg and 53kg and the bouts in these two categories started around 1:15pm after the two-time World Championships medallist demanded a written undertaking from the ad hoc panel to ensure that she be allowed a chance to take part in the 53kg trials. The tie-sheet was also not shared by the organisers — in this case, the ad hoc panel headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.

This whole drama was picked up by the UWW secretariat, which asked for a thorough report of the proceedings. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has sent the report with the results and draw-sheet to the UWW.

“They sought a report from us and we have sent it as the norm. We have sent them the selected names and it is up to them to decide now. We will accept their decision,” WFI president Sanjay Singh told The Tribune on Tuesday.

“We have also told them that the decision to allow her to take part was not taken by us. Rather, it was the ad hoc panel that gave her the permission. Having said that, we have sent all the names as today was the last date for submission as we do not want to harm our country’s chances,” he added.

A number of wrestlers complained to this correspondent, hinting that the referees were favouring Vinesh in the bouts as she was allowed to take breathers. A wrestler said that to clear the draw it was ensured that she lost her bout. Similarly, some of the coaches alleged that Vinesh was helped in the 53kg to ensure that she stayed fresh for her 50kg bouts.

“We are definitely sending a complaint letter to the UWW about the farce. We are consulting a lawyer in this regard,” said Vikram Kumar, coach of Shivani who finished second in 50kg.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Vinesh Phogat