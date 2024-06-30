 After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 Internationals : The Tribune India

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now Ravindra Jadeja retires from T20 Internationals

One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja says he will continue to play ODIs and Tests

Ravindra Jadeja with the trophy. Reuters



PTI

Bridgetown, June 30

Flamboyant India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Sunday, joining his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format a day after winning the World Cup here.

India pipped South Africa by seven runs in the final here on Saturday to clinch their second T20 World Cup title.

The triumph was followed by star batter Kohli and skipper Rohit announcing their retirement from T20Is, calling it the perfect time to pass the baton to the younger crop of players.

On Sunday, it was Jadeja's turn and the 35-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement from T20Is. He will continue to play ODIs and Tests.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals," Jadeja wrote underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

"Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," added Jadeja, who has a deep passion for horse riding, often spending time riding his mounts, Kesar, Dhanraj and Ganga.

Born on December 6, 1988, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Jadeja, who is affectionately nicknamed "Jaddu" and "Sir Jadeja", carved a niche for himself in the slam-bang world of T20 cricket, after making his India debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 ahead of the T20 World Cup in the same year.

But his rise in the format came with the historic IPL triumph of Rajasthan Royals in 2008 when as a young all-rounder, he made significant contributions with both the bat and ball, while also pulling off some great fielding efforts throughout the tournament.

It also earned him the nickname "Rockstar" by his then franchise captain, the late Shane Warne.

In 2012, Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings for approximately Rs 9.8 crore, making him the most expensive player of the year's auction.

Jadeja went on to win three more IPL titles with CSK including earning the player of the match in 2023 after he hit a four off the last ball of the final against Gujarat Titans.

For India, Jadeja was an integral part of six T20 World Cup campaigns, tasting success in his final one. It was the side's second T20 World Cup trophy and first in 17 years.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," Jadeja said.

Overall, Jadeja played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets in his international career in the shortest format.

His unerring accuracy and subtle variations made him a formidable opponent for batters looking to score freely, especially in the middle overs.

Throughout his T20I career, Jadeja consistently delivered breakthroughs for his team in crucial moments, turning matches in India's favour with timely strikes.

Beyond his bowling, Jadeja's fielding set him apart as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation renowned for his lightning fast reflexes and athletic prowess.

His exceptional catches, direct hits and game-changing run-outs would be major part of his T20I legacy.

His all-round abilities were further showcased in the 2014 T20 World Cup, where his economical bowling (five wickets at an economy of 7.36) and crucial lower-order contributions helped India reach the final.

The retirement of Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja marks the end of an era in T20Is for India with BCCI president Roger Binny acknowledging that it would take at least two years for the side to settle down. 

