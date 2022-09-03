After win, All India Football Federation prez Kalyan Chaubey keeps it real

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) new president Kalyan Chaubey today said he will not “sell dreams” like the national team would be playing in the World Cup in eight years but will endeavour to improve the standard of the sport.

Chaubey trounced the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the election for the top post as the AIFF got a player-president for the first time in its 85-year history.

Addressing a press conference after the election, Chaubey said he would not make “unrealiseable promises”.

“We will not come before you to sell dreams. We will not say that we have established so many academies and we will play in the World Cup in eight years,” he said.

“In my life I have taken part in the inauguration of more than 100 academies and in all these academies it has been said that the kids will play in the World Cup in eight years. But in reality it does not happen like this,” he added. “We are not making any promises but we will say we will take Indian football forward from the current condition and how much we will go forward will be worked out. We are not going to sell dreams.”

