After win, All India Football Federation prez Kalyan Chaubey keeps it real

New Delhi, September 2
All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) new president Kalyan Chaubey today said he will not “sell dreams” like the national team would be playing in the World Cup in eight years but will endeavour to improve the standard of the sport.
Chaubey trounced the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the election for the top post as the AIFF got a player-president for the first time in its 85-year history.
Addressing a press conference after the election, Chaubey said he would not make “unrealiseable promises”.
“We will not come before you to sell dreams. We will not say that we have established so many academies and we will play in the World Cup in eight years,” he said.
“In my life I have taken part in the inauguration of more than 100 academies and in all these academies it has been said that the kids will play in the World Cup in eight years. But in reality it does not happen like this,” he added. “We are not making any promises but we will say we will take Indian football forward from the current condition and how much we will go forward will be worked out. We are not going to sell dreams.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...