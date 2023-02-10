Agarwal does Karnataka ton of good

PTI

Bengaluru, February 9

Skipper Mayank Agarwal hit a double century to help Karnataka post 407 in their first innings against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy semifinals clash here today.

Agarwal played with more intent on the second day to score 249 off 429 balls. He struck an astounding 28 boundaries and six sixes in his knock as Karnataka added 178 runs in 46.3 overs after resuming at the overnight score of 229/5.

Agarwal’s overnight partner, wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath (66), added just six runs to his score before being trapped LBW by Chetan Sakariya.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak departed in quick succession before Vidwath Kaverappa (15) lent Agarwal some support.

Sakariya (3/73) and Kushang Patel (3/109) picked up three wickets apiece for Saurashtra.

In reply, Saurashtra were 76/2 in 30 overs at the close of play. They trail Karnataka by 331 runs.

MP 56/2 against Bengal

Indore: Young wicketkeeper Abishek Porel hit a half-century before the West Bengal bowlers struck twice towards the end of Day 2 to put defending champions Madhya Pradesh in trouble in their semifinal contest here.

Resuming at 307/4, West Bengal added another 131 runs from 54.3 overs to be all out for 438. The 78-run sixth-wicket stand between Porel (51) and captain Manoj Tiwary (42) was the highlight for the team today.

In reply, MP ended the day at 56/2 in their first innings, still trailing by 382 runs.

Brief scores: Karnataka 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Agarwal 249, Sharath 66; Sakariya 3/73, Patel 3/109) vs Saurashtra 76/2 in 30 overs (Desai 27*, Jackson 27*; Kaverappa 2/24); West Bengal 438 in 141.3 overs (Majumdar 120, Gharami 112; Kartikeya 3/95) vs MP 56/2 in 28 overs.