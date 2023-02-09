Agarwal finds sweet spot at right time

PTI

Bengaluru, February 8

Skipper Mayank Agarwal scored an unbeaten century to help Karnataka emerge from a poor start and guide the hosts to a respectable total against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy semifinal clash here today.

Sent in to bat, Karnataka lost half their side for 112. But opener Agarwal (110 not out) and wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath (58 not out) steadied the ship with an unbeaten 117-run partnership for the sixth wicket. At stumps on Day 1, Karnataka were 229/5 in 87 overs.

Agarwal’s patient knock came off 246 balls during which he struck 11 boundaries and a six, while Sharath faced 143 deliveries and hit four fours in his knock.

Brief scores: Karnataka: 229/5 (Agarwal 110*, Sharath 58*; Patel 2/64) vs Saurashtra; West Bengal 307/4 (Majumdar 120, Gharami 112; Anubhav 2/21) vs Madhya Pradesh.