Ahead of return, Pant feeling like a debutant

New Delhi, March 13
Rishabh Pant will soon be back on the field 14 months after surviving a life-threatening car accident and ahead of that moment, the wicketkeeper-batter is “nervous” like a debutant all over again.
Pant was cleared to play the IPL by the BCCI. His team Delhi Capitals will open its IPL campaign against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.
“I am excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I am going to make my debut again,” said Pant.
The 26-year-old underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy following the accident. “To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle. I’m grateful to all my well-wishers,” said Pant.
