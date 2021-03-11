Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat moves to fifth, Gaganjeet Bhullar 11th in S Korea

PTI

Jeju (South Korea), August 19

In-form Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat shot a round full of birdies to move into the top-10 at the halfway stage at the International Series Korea here today.

Ahlawat added a 5-under 66 with eight birdies against three bogeys to a first-round 70. He is currently 6-under and tied-fifth and four shots behind co-leaders Bio Kim (63) and Taehook Ok (64).

Gaganjeet Bhullar compiled a 6-under 65 and made up for his first-round score of a 1-over 72. He is tied-12th.

Tvesa rallies

Sotogrande (Spain): Tvesa Malik fought back from 3-over after five holes to finish at even-par and ended tied-30th in the first round here at the Aramco Team Series.

Vani fights back in Round 2

Jakarta: Vani Kapoor made amends for a first round of 78 by carding a 2-under 70 on the second day of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup here. Vani is tied-19th. Diksha Dagar (74-75), Amandeep Drall (72-77) were T-21 and Gaurika Bishnoi (77-74) was 29th.