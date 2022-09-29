Ahmedabad buzzing as Nat’l Games start today

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

Ahmedabad, September 28

Posters and hoardings all across the city show how important the 36th National Games are for the state of Gujarat. Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are welcoming in the delegates and athletes, estimated to be in the region of 15,000, arriving for the event, which is being held after a gap of seven years.

Yet, the frenzy is only starting. There are a few last moment finishing touches to be done, like at the venue for rowing, Sabarmati Waterfront, where workers led by their managers are working overtime for the last mile finish.

The reason is simple: Gujarati asmita (pride). The Prime Minister will be in town to declare the Games open and nothing can go wrong.

Om Prakash Pasi, a driver hired by the organisers, explained that the opening ceremony was a big deal.

“You are asking why there is no enthusiasm on the streets. Wait for tomorrow. People are busy with the Navaratri festivities. Tomorrow you will see how we react when Modiji is here,” Pasi said.

For some like rower Deepanshu Kumar Singh, these Games are a chance to grab the spotlight. Deepanshu is the only competitor in rowing from Bihar.

The 22-year-old, who trains in Chandigarh, will compete in the single sculls competition that begins on Friday. He admits that it will be difficult to break the Services team’s monopoly in rowing.

“I think only one or two medals are won by civilians. Services’ rowers win everything. We have to change this pattern,” Deepanshu said. “I am forced to train in Chandigarh as there is no facility in Bihar. I have worked hard as these will be my first National Games,” he added.

For young Atul Shah, the Games will provide the opportunity to witness sports at a big level. The 17-year-old from Mehsana is a young judo athlete attached with the Sports Authority of Gujarat. “Between my training and studies I do not know how many events I will get to watch. But I am very excited that the National Games are being held,” he said.

Glitches

When Gujarat took up the challenge to host the Games in 100 days, it was given that there would be some chaos. Subramanya Kumbasi, the weightlifting competition manager, has flagged the issue of transport support to both the athletes and technical officials.

“What they need to realise is that in every weight category we change officials. Therefore, we need transport support for them and the athletes. I haven’t heard from them (the organisers) yet,” Kumbasi said.

Another coach, who wished not to be named, said that a majority of the athletes have not been issued accreditation cards.