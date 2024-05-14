AICF to set aside Rs 65 crore to support chess players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has approved a plan to provide financial and institutional support to players in order to strengthen the game in the country, allocating a budget of Rs 65 crore for the purpose.

Nitin Narang, the newly-elected president of AICF, said: “We are going to create a chess development fund to empower the grassroots level players and to bring them to a global level of excellence. My mission is to bring chess to every household. The AIFC will also support state associations for three years with monetary aid up to Rs 15 lakh.”

Narang said the AIFC would also initiate national-level player contracts for 42 players with a budget outlay of Rs 2 crore across age groups, and also usher in an India-specific player ranking system. India’s top 20 players would get annual contracts worth Rs 25 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh per annum, with a total outlay of Rs 4 crore, he added.

“Players are at the heart of chess and many have to compromise on their passion due to the lack of funds, institutional support and opportunities. Hence, we have taken several initiatives to make their dream a reality,” he added.

