AIFF elections: Bhutia files fresh nomination

PTI

New Delhi, August 25

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia today filed a fresh nomination for the post of president in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, scheduled to be held on September 2.

The 45-year-old former India captain’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan FA.

“I have filed my nomination for AIFF president’s post and I feel I am the right person for the job,” Bhaichung said.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP leader from West Bengal, has also filed his nomination and is a firm favourite for the top post.