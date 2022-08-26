AIFF elections: Bhutia files fresh nomination

New Delhi, August 25
Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia today filed a fresh nomination for the post of president in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, scheduled to be held on September 2.
The 45-year-old former India captain’s nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association and seconded by the Rajasthan FA.
“I have filed my nomination for AIFF president’s post and I feel I am the right person for the job,” Bhaichung said.
Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP leader from West Bengal, has also filed his nomination and is a firm favourite for the top post.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September