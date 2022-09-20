All India Football Federation gives Igor Stimac the ultimatum

PTI

Kolkata, September 19

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has offered a fresh contract to head coach Igor Stimac with a rider — guide the men's team to the Asian Cup quarterfinals or face the axe.

The former Croatian World Cupper is currently in Kolkata, where the national team is camping for its Vietnam trip and the AIFF bigwigs are expected to discuss the modalities of the contract with him once the trip is over. The decision was taken here during the second executive committee meeting of the AIFF's new dispensation headed by Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

"The technical committee headed by IM Vijayan yesterday decided to renew his contract till the Asian Cup and it was approved by the EC today," Prabhakaran told reporters here today.

"The performance target is to be top-eight in the competition. If that target is achieved, then automatically the contract will be extended to another competition whichever is the priority for AIFF," he added.

It is understood that AIFF doesn't want to continue with Stimac beyond the Asian Cup or else such a target wouldn't have been given, knowing the performance graph of the national team in the continental event over the years.

The benchmark for the Croatian may seem a bit high but Prabhakaran said it was "the technical committee's decision and is endorsed by the executive committee."

Sunil Chhetri-led India qualified for the fifth time overall, by finishing as Group D winners in the third round. This marked their first-ever successive Asian Cup qualification earlier this year.

Nat’l awards nominations

The committee also confirmed nominations of former players Shabbir Ali, Vijayan and Arun Ghosh for Padma Shri, while Manoranajan Bhattacharya, who is also a technical committee member, will be nominated for the Dhyan Chand award.

"Jeje Lalpekhlua has been recommended for the Arjuna Award. EC approved unanimously their nominations for the National Awards," he added.

The AIFF executive committee also accepted the recommendation to discontinue their development side, Indian Arrows, and instead create an elite youth league using the fund.

Among other decisions, the EC has decided to reduce tournament fees for the national competitions, and waive off U-12, U-18 players' transfer fee.

"There was a request from a few state associations to reduce the tournament fees that AIFF charges for the national competitions. It now has been reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000,”Prabhakaran said.

India will embark to Vietnam tomorrow for two friendlies against Singapore and the hosts on September 24 and 27, respectively.

#Football