AIFF looking to increase teams in I-League

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation is looking to increase the number of teams in the I-League. The federation also received recommendations from its league committee to cap the number of registered foreign players in the squad at five, and three in the playing XI.
New Delhi
Saina to skip Asian Games trials due to fitness issues
Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal will not be participating at the national badminton selection trials, to be held on May 4-7, for the Asian Games due to fitness issues. Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina last played at the Orleans Masters in early April.
Baku
Double points for Kush, disappointment for Jehan
Kush Maini continued his impressive run in his rookie Formula 2 season with a double points finish while fellow Indian Jehan Daruvala drew a blank following his collision in the Sprint Race here.
Hove
Pujara to share dressing room with Smith
Cheteshwar Pujara will get a chance to sneak a peek into Steve Smith’s preparations ahead of the high profile World Test Championship final starting June 7 as the former Australia skipper gears up to play three English county games for Sussex this month. Pujara is leading Sussex in the red ball tournament.
Sacramento
Curry scores record 50 as Warriors eliminate Kings
Stephen Curry set a Game 7 scoring record with 50 points as the Golden State Warriors kept their championship-repeat dreams alive with a 120-100 road win over the Sacramento Kings. agencies
