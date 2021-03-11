AIFF general secretary Kushal Das accused of molestation

PTI

New Delhi, April 25

Entrepreneur Ranjit Bajaj, who owned I-League club Minerva Punjab FC, today alleged that All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das had molested employees at workplace, a charge rejected by the national body and its top official.

Bajaj, who sold off Minerva Punjab FC in 2020 after owning it for seven years, said there were “two cases of molestation of employees at workplace” and the head of the committee which deals with sexual harassment complaints at the AIFF was “forced by president Praful Patel to bury the report”.

“...Kushal Das resign Or I will be revealing details about you which have been buried by @Praful Patel #METOO #metooindia enough is enough,” Bajaj tweeted. “...two cases of molestation of his employees at the workplace...head of mandatory sexual harassment complaint officer of AIFF and he was forced to bury the report by @Praful Patel.”

Das said no such complaint has reached the AIFF committee in the last 10 years.

“There is always a women’s cell in the AIFF to look into any kind of allegations,” Das added. —