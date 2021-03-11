AIFF secretary Das cleared of molestation charges

New Delhi

All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das has been cleared of the charges of molesting employees at workplace by the sports body’s integrity officer, who termed the allegations “frivolous and devoid of truth” in his report.

Kalyani

I-League: Gokulam Kerala’s title charge halted

Gokulam Kerala came from behind to hold Churchill Brothers FC to a 1-1 draw in the I-League here on today.

New Delhi

Ezhilarasi, Narwal, Palak top air pistol selection trials

S Ezhilarasi of Tamil Nadu won the women’s 10m air pistol competition while Haryana’s Shikha Narwal won in the junior section at the the national selection shooting trials. Haryana’s Palak beat statemate Rhythm Sangwan 17-9 to the gold in the youth section.

Mumbai

Asiad golf: Madappa, Rashid and Avani book berths

Viraj Madappa and Rashid Khan qualified for this year’s Asian Games after a gruelling five-round trials meet which ended today. From the women’s section, Avani Prashanth shot a steady final round of 1-under 71. Agencies