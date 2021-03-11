AIFF suspension: Supreme Court asks government to take proactive steps

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 17

Two days after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by football’s world governing body FIFA, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to take “proactive” steps to ensure that the suspension was lifted so that India could host the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October.

“We would impress upon the Union of India to take proactive role in the matter for holding the World Cup and so that lifting of ban on AIFF is facilitated,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged it to defer the hearing to Monday as the government was in “active discussions” with FIFA to resolve the issue.

Mehta said two meetings had been held by the government and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) — which is running Indian football — with FIFA and efforts are on to “break some ice” on the holding of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

A few words from the court on the stakeholders trying to sort the matter out would help them in their endeavour, he said.

“Yesterday itself the government took up the issue. We had two meetings with FIFA. We have reached a certain stage,” Mehta told the Bench. “The CoA has played a very constructive role. There is some breaking of the ice. I am requesting if this can be kept on Monday.”

“It’s a great event for the country… For the under-17 children. But if somebody from outside is trying to interfere with it, it would not be tolerated,” the Bench commented, posting the matter for further hearing on August 22.

Sorting the mess

India was suspended by FIFA late Monday night for “undue influence from third parties”. With this, India lost the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

A ban on India was feared after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020. The top court had appointed a three-member CoA to manage the affairs of AIFF. The CoA, headed by Justice (retd) AR Dave, includes former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly.

AIFF’s suspension came about after the CoA sought contempt proceedings against Patel and office-bearers of seven state associations.

FIFA said that AIFF’s suspension would be revoked once the order appointing the CoA to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee was repealed.

As senior advocate Rahul Mehra — who had moved the Delhi High Court seeking elections in AIFF — alleged that the FIFA action was orchestrated by Patel, Mehta said the top court should come down heavily on those who created the mess.