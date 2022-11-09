AIFF to appoint 50 referees on contractual basis

New Delhi
Aiming to lift the standard of refereeing in the country, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to appoint 50 referees on contractual basis. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said that the standard of refereeing can be improved if the Indian referees earn enough money to work full time on their profession. “In state leagues, a referee gets Rs 2500 to Rs 5000, and in national leagues from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000. We have decided that 50 referees will be appointed and they will be given salary between Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 per month,” Chaubey said.
Pune
Yoddhas play out draw with Warriors in PKL
UP Yoddhas grabbed a last-gasp point to tie their Pro Kabaddi League match against Bengal Warriors 41-41 here today. Later, Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 40-33.
Zurich
Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’
Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA when the organisation selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now says the choice was a “mistake”. Qatar is being panned for not having nearly enough infrastructure in addition to allegations of corruption, human rights violations and poor working conditions. “It is too small of a country,” Blatter said.
Buenos Aires
World Cup: Nearly 6,000 Argentine fans banned
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...