AIFF to appoint 50 referees on contractual basis

New Delhi

Aiming to lift the standard of refereeing in the country, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to appoint 50 referees on contractual basis. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said that the standard of refereeing can be improved if the Indian referees earn enough money to work full time on their profession. “In state leagues, a referee gets Rs 2500 to Rs 5000, and in national leagues from Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000. We have decided that 50 referees will be appointed and they will be given salary between Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 per month,” Chaubey said.

Pune

Yoddhas play out draw with Warriors in PKL

UP Yoddhas grabbed a last-gasp point to tie their Pro Kabaddi League match against Bengal Warriors 41-41 here today. Later, Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 40-33.

Zurich

Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’

Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA when the organisation selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now says the choice was a “mistake”. Qatar is being panned for not having nearly enough infrastructure in addition to allegations of corruption, human rights violations and poor working conditions. “It is too small of a country,” Blatter said.

Buenos Aires

World Cup: Nearly 6,000 Argentine fans banned

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar. — Agencies

#Football