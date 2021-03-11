AIFF’s suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to take “proactive” steps with FIFA -- the world-governing body of association football -- to ensure that the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted to enable India to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup.

“We would impress upon the Union of India to take proactive role in the matter for holding the World Cup and so that lifting of ban on AIFF is facilitated,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged it to defer the hearing to Monday as the government was in “active discussions” with FIFA to resolve the impasse.

“Yesterday itself the government took up the issue. We had two meetings with FIFA. We have reached a certain stage. Committee of Administrators (CoA) has played a very constructive role. There is some breaking of the ice. I am requesting if this can be kept on Monday,” Mehta told the Bench.

“It’s a great event for the country…for the under-17 children. But if somebody from outside is trying to create something...,” the Bench commented.

India was on Tuesday suspended by world governing body FIFA for “undue influence from third parties” and stripped off the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

This is the first time that the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year-old history. A ban on India was suspected after the Supreme Court removed Praful Patel as AIFF president on May 18 for not holding elections due in December 2020. The top court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by Justice AR Dave (retd) to manage the affairs of the AIFF. Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi and former India captain Bhaskar Ganguly are the other two members.

AIFF’s suspension came about after the court-appointed CoA sought contempt proceedings against former AIFF president Praful Patel and the office-bearers of seven other state associations.

FIFA maintained that AIFF’s suspension would be revoked once the order appointing the Committee of Administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee was repealed.

As senior advocate Rahul Mehra -- who had moved the Delhi High Court seeking elections to AIFF -- alleged that it was orchestrated by Patel, the Solicitor General said the top court should come down heavily on those who created the mess.