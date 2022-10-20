Aimchess Rapid: Indians fall like house of cards

PTI

Chennai, October 19

India’s challenge ended at the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament with the trio of D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Gukesh, who had beaten world champion Magnus Carlsen during the preliminary phase, went down 1.5-2.5 to Richard Rapport after having taken the lead with a win in the second game of the four-game contest.

The 16-year old Indian appeared to have gained the advantage when he took a 1.5-0.5 lead in 32 moves after the first game had ended in a draw. Rapport showed his skills by winning the third game in 55 moves and then ended Gukesh’s hopes in a marathon contest in the fourth game.

Erigaisi, who had also upset Carlsen in the preliminary round, was outclassed by the world No. 1 Norwegian 0.5-2.5. After managing a draw from a hopeless position in the first game, Carlsen underlined his superiority by winning the next two to advance to the last-four round.

Gujrathi was outplayed by Jan-Krzysztof Duda in a 0.5-2.5 loss.