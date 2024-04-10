Aishwarya’s 400m bronze at Asian championships to be upgraded

New Delhi

Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.

India start off with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup

Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup. The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the playoffs.

Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Asia C’ships

Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod won both her matches to qualify for the women’s singles main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships. The Panda sisters — Rutaparna and Swetaparna — also won both their doubles Group A qualifying matches to enter the main draw.

FC Goa beat Jamshedpur FC to move up to third in ISL

Already assured of a playoffs spot, FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a thriller to move up to third spot in the ISL points table.

Long jumper Sreeshankar to begin season in China

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will compete in back-to-back Diamond League meetings in Shanghai/Suzhou and Doha on April 27 and May 10, respectively.

Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 1-2 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. Agencies

