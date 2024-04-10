Aishwarya’s 400m bronze at Asian championships to be upgraded

New Delhi
Aishwarya Mishra’s 400m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.
Changsha (China)
India start off with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup
Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup. The top two teams in the six-team Asia/Oceania Group I competition will win promotion to the playoffs.
Ningbo (China)
Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw of Asia C’ships
Rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod won both her matches to qualify for the women’s singles main draw of the Badminton Asia Championships. The Panda sisters — Rutaparna and Swetaparna — also won both their doubles Group A qualifying matches to enter the main draw.
Jamshedpur
FC Goa beat Jamshedpur FC to move up to third in ISL
Already assured of a playoffs spot, FC Goa defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a thriller to move up to third spot in the ISL points table.
New Delhi
Long jumper Sreeshankar to begin season in China
Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will compete in back-to-back Diamond League meetings in Shanghai/Suzhou and Doha on April 27 and May 10, respectively.
Abu Dhabi
Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a two-game suspension after receiving his first red card in Saudi Arabia for elbowing an opponent as Al-Nassr lost 1-2 to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology
The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend
The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...
Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...
Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram
3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...