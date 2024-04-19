Ajeetesh, Gaganjeet make cut at Saudi Open

Riyadh: Three Indian golfers, Shiv Kapur, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Gaganjeet Bhullar, made the cut at the $1 million Saudi Open. Kapur (72-69) and Sandhu (76-65) were tied-33 with 1-under totals, while Bhullar (70-72) made the cut at even-par. Veer Ahlawat (74-70), S Chikkarangappa (73-73), SSP Chawrasia (77-73) and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (73-79) missed the cut, while Honey Baisoya withdrew after the first round.

Johannesburg

Good start for Tvesa, Diksha and Ridhima at Joburg golf

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik got off to a good start with a 2-under 71 to be placed tied-16th at the Joburg Ladies Open. Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari carded even-par 73s to be tied-30th, while Vani Kapoor shot a 76 and was T-80.

New Delhi

Akanksha enters quarters of squash Worlds qualifier

Indian women’s squash player Akanksha Salunkhe defeated Malaysia’s Thanusaa Uthrian in the opening round of Asian qualifying event for the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur. The second-seeded Indian edged out Uthrian 11-7 8-11 11-3 7-11 11-5 in the first round. The world No. 71 is the lone Indian in the fray. The winners of the qualifier will earn a spot in the World Championships to be held in Egypt next month.

Turin

Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo more than $10m

Juventus has been ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo more than $10 million by an arbitration board following a salary dispute. The dispute regarded a move by Juventus players to defer part of their salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. The ^9.8 million ($10.5 million) that Juventus was ordered to pay Ronaldo is half the amount that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been seeking from the Turin club in back wages.

Paris

Paris opening ceremony will last nearly 4 hours

With sunset and moonlight gleaming on the river, the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will last nearly four hours. A total of 205 delegations will parade on more than 80 boats on the Seine. Agencies

