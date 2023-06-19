Ajinkya Rahane to play county cricket after Windies tour

New Delhi
Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in Division 2 after finishing his two-Test assignment with the Indian team against the West Indies. This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season.
Bengaluru
Pak football team’s arrival delayed due to visa issue
The Pakistan team’s arrival here for the SAFF Football Championship has been delayed due to a visa issue but the squad is expected to reach in time for its opening fixture against India on June 21. The team was expected to land here today after competing in a tournament in Mauritius. However, the team is still in Mauritius.
Nottingham
Murray bags second straight grasscourt title
Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final today to win a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women’s final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4. Boulter needed an hour and 13 minutes to claim a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory in the first all-British WTA final since 1977. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple at cabinet meeting today
SGPC slams the Chief Minister for 'interfering in Sikh affai...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...