Ajinkya Rahane to play county cricket after Windies tour

New Delhi

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in Division 2 after finishing his two-Test assignment with the Indian team against the West Indies. This will be Rahane’s second county stint, having played for Hampshire in the 2019 season.

Bengaluru

Pak football team’s arrival delayed due to visa issue

The Pakistan team’s arrival here for the SAFF Football Championship has been delayed due to a visa issue but the squad is expected to reach in time for its opening fixture against India on June 21. The team was expected to land here today after competing in a tournament in Mauritius. However, the team is still in Mauritius.

Nottingham

Murray bags second straight grasscourt title

Andy Murray ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux in the Nottingham Open final today to win a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage in the women’s final. The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4. Boulter needed an hour and 13 minutes to claim a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory in the first all-British WTA final since 1977. — Agencies