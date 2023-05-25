Akash-high: Madhwal tears into Lucknow to take Mumbai closer to summit clash

PTI

Chennai, May 24

Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell as his five-wicket haul took five-time champions Mumbai Indians one step closer to the summit clash after thrashing Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator here today.

Cameron Green top-scored for Mumbai with 40 runs. PTI

Mumbai scored 182/ 8 in 20 overs and fell 15 short of the psychological 200-run mark given the explosive batting firepower of Lucknow, but Madhwal’s incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir-mentored side crumble for a paltry 101 in 16.3 overs.

5 Akash Madhwal was the star of the show, picking up the most economical five-for in IPL history — 5 for 5 in 3.3 overs I was just practising, and waiting for this opportunity. I did my engineering, and played tennis-ball cricket since it was my passion. Engineers have a tendency to learn early! I just practice, and that is what we execute. Akash Madhwal, player of the match We were in a really good position. Everything started when I played that shot... that was not on, and I completely take all the blame. The wicket was the same. We just had to bat better, just take that responsibility. Krunal Pandya, LSG captain

There were three run-outs in what turned out to be a forgettable evening for Lucknow.

Mumbai will now take on Gujarat Titans on Friday in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad to decide Chennai Super Kings’ opposition for the final on Sunday.

If the first part of the evening belonged to a fiery Naveen-ul-Haq (4/37), Madhwal reigned supreme in the second and reposed the faith that his skipper showed in him.

The delivery that turned the match on its head was the one bowled to dangerous Nicholas Pooran (0) from round the wicket. He delivered it from slightly wide off the crease and it shaped inward before nipping away with a touch extra bounce, forcing the southpaw to edge it to Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

That broke Lucknow’s back and on the either side of that wicket, Madhawal took four more to enhance his reputation having been a tennis ball cricketer till the age of 23.

Earlier, Naveen, who has been under spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd but he did well enough to dismiss Mumbai skipper Sharma (11 off 10 balls), batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls), Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and Tilak Verma (26 off 22 balls). — PTI

Brief scores: MI: 182/8 in 20 overs (Green 41, Suryakumar 33; Naveen 4/38, Yash 3/34); LSG: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Stoinis 40; Madhwal 5/5).

End near for Dhoni?

Chennai: Describing himself as an “annoying skipper,” Mahendra Singh Dhoni said months of intense preparations for the IPL has taken a “heavy toll” on him, adding that he would take a call on his retirement in eight to nine months.

There has been speculation that 2023 could be a swansong season for Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings to their 10th IPL final with a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

“Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months,” Dhoni said. “I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practising since March, so we will see.”

“January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practising from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide. I don’t know... I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. The auction is in December,” the 41-year-old said.

Personally, Dhoni has had a quiet season with the bat, managing just 104 runs from 15 matches at an average of 34.67, and was also seen struggling with his knee, especially while running between the wickets.