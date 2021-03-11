Akash Madhwal to replace Suryakumar Yadav in MI squad for last 2 games

Mumbai, May 16
Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the IPL owing to a left forearm muscle injury.
Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.
"Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a press release stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shivling found in Gyanvapi Masjid complex’: Court orders sealing of spot, mosque panel disputes claim
Advocate commissioners will submit their report to court on ...
China building infrastructure near Arunachal border, says Army
We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as...
India and Nepal's ever-strengthening friendship will benefit entire humanity: PM Modi
Compares ties between the two neighbours as unshakeable like...
Government puts Pawan Hans sale on hold
Legally examining NCLT order against winning consortium memb...
With hope in eyes, complainants from across Punjab attend Bhagwant Mann govt’s 'Lok Milni' to get grievances redressed
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had invited people to the event...