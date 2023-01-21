 Akashdeep Singh missing piece in jigsaw? : The Tribune India

Akashdeep Singh missing piece in jigsaw?

Akashdeep Singh missing piece in jigsaw?

Akashdeep Singh is filling Hardik Singh’s big shoes for now but coach Graham Reid must find way to fix it once and for all. File



Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Bhubaneswar, January 20

At one point during the India-Wales game, forward Akashdeep Singh jogged to the sideline and was replaced by midfielder Jarmanpreet Singh.

It is not uncommon to see substitutions across different lines in modern hockey as players are expected to fulfil different roles. In this case, though, there was a specific reason — India were playing with one less player. Hardik Singh’s name was included in the team sheet for the game, but the centre-half did not take the field.

Playing with 17 players should not have been a problem for the incredibly fit Indian team. “We play at the Olympics with 16 players, so this was not an issue,” India coach Graham Reid said.

Reid, though, would have had to tweak his team structure. It meant Akashdeep had to defend much deeper at times. The 28-year-old was everywhere on the field, and was named the Player of the Match. Apart from scoring two fantastic goals, he also held control in the middle and was even seen making crucial tackles in India’s semi-circle.

Akashdeep’s performance would have put a temporary smile on Reid’s face but the prospect of playing the rest of the World Cup without Hardik would quickly bring back the tension.

Hardik injured his hamstring in the match against England on January 15. He had to be helped off the field, raising fears of a serious injury. Since then, Reid has stressed that Hardik’s recovery is on the right track.

After an encouraging MRI report, Reid decided to not replace Hardik, one of his pivotal players, and field 17 men for the Wales game. Reid would have hoped for India to top the pool and qualify directly for the quarterfinals. With India’s last-eight match scheduled for January 24, it would have given Hardik more days to recover. However, the two British teams of England and Wales disrupted Reid’s plans.

India will now have to play New Zealand in the crossovers on Sunday (January 22), which means Reid cannot put off making the decision much longer. “We will probably have to make the decision on January 21 as to will he be able to go further in the tournament,” Reid said. “He has been improving over the last three-four days. Each day, he is getting better and better, so we have our fingers crossed,” he added.

If Hardik does not recover in time, which looks like a certainty, Reid will have to replace him –playing a knockout game against a tricky side like the Kiwis with a man short will be a bold move for Reid. Reid will then have to restructure his team as Hardik’s likely replacement, Raj Kumar Pal, is more of a wide midfielder. The big hole left in India’s attack by Hardik’s exit will be difficult to fill for Reid.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

3
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop