Akashdeep misses out as HI announces Asiad teams

Bengaluru, August 31
Veteran striker Akashdeep Singh was not included in the 18-member Indian men’s hockey team selected for the upcoming Asian Games.
Akashdeep had finished as India’s second-best scorer behind drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh at the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai earlier this month. Harmanpreet and Hardik Singh will be the captain and vice-captain, respectively.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the 18-member women’s team even as veteran midfielder Navjot Kaur, who captained India at the Hockey 5s World Cup qualifiers recently, missed out. — PTI
Squads
Men: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay
Women: Savita, Bichu Devi, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete
