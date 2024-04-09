Akshay Bhatia’s dramatic win lands him Masters spot

San Antonio, April 8
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff to script a dramatic win at the Valero Texas Open and earn a spot at next week’s Augusta Masters, which will be his first appearance in a Major.
It was virtually the last spot left at the Augusta Masters and Bhatia claimed it after staving off a serious challenge from Denny McCarthy, who birdied eight of the last nine holes at the TPC San Antonio here. The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago.
“Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said. “It’s hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom’s birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.”
The 22-year-old Bhatia (67), who started the day four shots ahead, went six clear before a stunning back-nine rally by McCarthy saw the two players tied at 20-under after 72 holes. Bhatia then produced a 12-foot birdie to force a playoff and made birdie on the first extra hole to register an impressive wire-to-wire victory.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...