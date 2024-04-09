Akshay Bhatia’s dramatic win lands him Masters spot

PTI

San Antonio, April 8

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a playoff to script a dramatic win at the Valero Texas Open and earn a spot at next week’s Augusta Masters, which will be his first appearance in a Major.

It was virtually the last spot left at the Augusta Masters and Bhatia claimed it after staving off a serious challenge from Denny McCarthy, who birdied eight of the last nine holes at the TPC San Antonio here. The win gets Bhatia into the Masters, a wish and promise he had made to his mother years ago.

“Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome,” Bhatia said. “It’s hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom’s birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.”

The 22-year-old Bhatia (67), who started the day four shots ahead, went six clear before a stunning back-nine rally by McCarthy saw the two players tied at 20-under after 72 holes. Bhatia then produced a 12-foot birdie to force a playoff and made birdie on the first extra hole to register an impressive wire-to-wire victory.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA