Alcaraz downs Khachanov to reach semis

madrid, May 3

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz stayed on course for his fourth title of the year by powering into the semifinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 7-5 win over Russian Karen Khachanov here today.

Defending his title from last year, Alcaraz will be looking to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday with a win against either Croatian Borna Coric or surprise German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in his sixth Masters 1000 event semifinal.

“I will train for Friday, but with a lot of tranquillity and calm, I will not be overwhelmed and I have to be fresh,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz has reached 18 consecutive wins in Spanish clay-court tournaments since losing to Rafael Nadal in Madrid two years ago on his 19th birthday. His winning percentage on clay is already the third best since 2010 (82.3%), behind only Nadal and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters