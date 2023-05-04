Alcaraz downs Khachanov to reach semis

madrid, May 3
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz stayed on course for his fourth title of the year by powering into the semifinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 7-5 win over Russian Karen Khachanov here today.
Defending his title from last year, Alcaraz will be looking to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday with a win against either Croatian Borna Coric or surprise German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in his sixth Masters 1000 event semifinal.
“I will train for Friday, but with a lot of tranquillity and calm, I will not be overwhelmed and I have to be fresh,” Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz has reached 18 consecutive wins in Spanish clay-court tournaments since losing to Rafael Nadal in Madrid two years ago on his 19th birthday. His winning percentage on clay is already the third best since 2010 (82.3%), behind only Nadal and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...