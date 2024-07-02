Carlos Alcaraz gets off the mark with gritty win

LONDON, July 1

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz endured an early test in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard quelled the challenge of Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3) 7-5 6-2 and moved into the second round today.

Daniil Medvedev won 6-3 6-4 6-2 over Aleksandar Kovacevic. Reuters

The 21-year-old, bidding to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to his cabinet after his maiden French Open triumph last month, dropped serve midway through a high-quality opening set before battling back to clinch it in a tiebreak.

Lajal broke Alcaraz again early in the next set but the dreadlocked world No. 269 was unable to make the advantage count and his opponent broke back to love immediately before pouncing again in the 11th game.

With the momentum having swung, Alcaraz continued to reel off the points for a two-set lead and raised his game further in the third to break with a superb backhand crosscourt winner and he never looked back. “He played a good match, surprised me a bit because I didn’t have the chance to see him play a lot. He has a great level, he’s really young, my age,” Alcaraz said.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev strode confidently and cheerfully into the second round with an assured 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on his favourite Court One. — Reuters

Day 1: highlights

RUUD BEATS BOLT

Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud eased past Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4. Canadian former semifinalist Denis Shapovalov beat Chilean 19th seed Nicolas Jarry 6-1 7-5 6-4.

A breeze for Sakkari

Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari (in pic) served five aces as she brushed aside American qualifier McCartney Kessler 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round.

jaismine blooms

French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5 6-3. The seventh seed will face Greet Minnen in Round 2.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Carlos Alcaraz #England #Grand Slam Tournament #London #Tennis #Wimbledon