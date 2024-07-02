Carlos Alcaraz gets off the mark with gritty win

LONDON, July 1
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz endured an early test in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard quelled the challenge of Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3) 7-5 6-2 and moved into the second round today.
The 21-year-old, bidding to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to his cabinet after his maiden French Open triumph last month, dropped serve midway through a high-quality opening set before battling back to clinch it in a tiebreak.
Lajal broke Alcaraz again early in the next set but the dreadlocked world No. 269 was unable to make the advantage count and his opponent broke back to love immediately before pouncing again in the 11th game.
With the momentum having swung, Alcaraz continued to reel off the points for a two-set lead and raised his game further in the third to break with a superb backhand crosscourt winner and he never looked back. “He played a good match, surprised me a bit because I didn’t have the chance to see him play a lot. He has a great level, he’s really young, my age,” Alcaraz said.
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev strode confidently and cheerfully into the second round with an assured 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on his favourite Court One. — Reuters
Day 1: highlights
RUUD BEATS BOLT
Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud eased past Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4. Canadian former semifinalist Denis Shapovalov beat Chilean 19th seed Nicolas Jarry 6-1 7-5 6-4.
A breeze for Sakkari
Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari (in pic) served five aces as she brushed aside American qualifier McCartney Kessler 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round.
jaismine blooms
French Open finalist Jasmine Paolini beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5 6-3. The seventh seed will face Greet Minnen in Round 2.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Carlos Alcaraz #England #Grand Slam Tournament #London #Tennis #Wimbledon
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...