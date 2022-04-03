Alcaraz overcomes Hurkacz hurdle

Miami Gardens, April 2
Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational play on Friday to beat defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(2) and set up a Miami Open final against Casper Ruud, who ended the dream run of Francisco Cerundolo with a 6-4 6-1 win earlier.
For the second night Alcaraz electrified the fans at Hard Rock Stadium with his feisty and fearless play and the 18-year-old will now look to become the tournament’s youngest-ever champion on Sunday against world No. 8 Ruud. “I will try to play like it’s the first round to mask the nerves,” said Alcaraz. — Reuters
