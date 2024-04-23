Alcaraz, Rafa back, Djokovic opts out

Madrid, April 22

Carlos Alcaraz is back from injury to try to win a third consecutive Madrid Open this week, with Rafael Nadal also in the draw, but top-ranked Novak Djokovic is missing.

Alcaraz will be competing in his first European clay-court event of the season after skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of a right arm injury.

Nadal, a record five-time champion in Madrid, continues his comeback from injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost to 10th-seed Alex de Minaur in the second round at the Barcelona Open last week.

Three-time champion Djokovic will not play for a second consecutive year in Madrid. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Carlos Alcaraz #Novak Djokovic #Rafael Nadal #Tennis