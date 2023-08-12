Alcaraz rallies to beat Hurkacz

Toronto, August 11

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(3) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Preparing for his US Open title defence, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match winning streak to 14 on Thursday night, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses.

Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Marcos Giron in an all-American match.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4 6-4.

Medvedev will face Alex de Minaur of Australia. De Minaur topped eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6(7) 4-6 6-1.

Swiatek outlasts Muchova

Montreal: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1 4-6 6-4 in a match interrupted by rain for more than six hours.

Jessica Pegula beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4 6-0. She will face sixth-seeded doubles partner Coco Gauff, who beat Marketa Vondrousova. — AP

