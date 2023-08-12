Alcaraz rallies to beat Hurkacz

Toronto, August 11
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(3) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.
Preparing for his US Open title defence, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match winning streak to 14 on Thursday night, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses.
Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Marcos Giron in an all-American match.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4 6-4.
Medvedev will face Alex de Minaur of Australia. De Minaur topped eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6(7) 4-6 6-1.
Swiatek outlasts Muchova
Montreal: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1 4-6 6-4 in a match interrupted by rain for more than six hours.
Jessica Pegula beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4 6-0. She will face sixth-seeded doubles partner Coco Gauff, who beat Marketa Vondrousova. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...