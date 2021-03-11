Alcaraz shows his teen spirit

PARIS, May 25

Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz clawed back from the brink of a shock second-round defeat at the French Open today to outlast fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a five-set marathon that fully tested his title credentials.

The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, survived a match point in the fourth set before working his way back to win 6-1 6-7(7) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4 in a match lasting over four hours.

Swiatek’s path looks clear

Another obstacle on top seed Iga Swiatek’s path to a second title was removed as fourth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out 7-6(5) 7-6(4) by Czech Karolina Muchova. Sakkari, last year’s semifinalist , never found her groove as her opponent.

The Greek is the latest casualty among the top seeds after Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (6) and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2) were knocked out Round 1. Meanwhile, 12th-seeded Emma Raducanu also bundled out, losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. — Reuters

Day 4: highlights

Djoker looking good

Holder Novak Djokovic reached the third round with a 6-2 6-3 7-6(4) victory over Slovakia’s Alex Molcan.

Old warriors

Angelique Kerber saw off a spirited challenge from Elsa Jacquemot in a a 6-1 7-6(2) win. Victoria Azarenka held off Andrea Petkovic to secure a 6-1 7-6(3) win.

ZVEREV’s zeal

Third seed Alexander Zverev rallied from two sets down to beat Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5.

Ramkumar’s first

Paris: India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan cherished his first-ever main draw win at a Grand Slam as he combined with American Hunter Reese to beat the Germans Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte 7-6(4) 6-3 in the men’s doubles event of the French Open today.