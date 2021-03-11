Carlos Alcaraz stuns Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic up next

MADRID, May 6

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz prevailed 6-2 1-6 6-3 over Rafa Nadal in a Spanish clash of the generations at the Madrid Open today, claiming his first victory over his idol and setting up a semifinals showdown with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

In a topsy-turvy contest at the Manolo Santana Stadium, Alcaraz weathered an ankle injury to produce a statement performance to become the first Spanish player to beat Nadal since Fernando Verdasco at the 2016 Australian Open. “It means a lot to me. All the hard work I put in every day has paid off. To beat Rafa - the best player in history on clay — it means a lot,” Alcaraz said.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic eased past Hubert Hurkacz with a routine 6-3 6-4 victory to advance to the semis, as he bids for a fourth title in the Spanish capital.

Djokovic looked much more like his usual self as he continued to work his way back towards top form ahead of the French Open, which begins later this month. — Reuters

#novak djokovic #rafael nadal