All England: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen look to end drought

PTI

Birmingham, March 15

All eyes will be on in-form shuttler Lakshya Sen, double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth as they look to break India’s 21-year title drought at the All England Championships, which begins here tomorrow.

Top Indian players — including Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Srikanth — have failed to lift the prestigious trophy and Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Prakash Padukone (1980) remain the only two from the country to claim the coveted title. —