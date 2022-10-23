All eyes on Amandeep Drall, takes sole lead at India Open

Gurugram, October 22
Amandeep Drall drilled a confident six-footer for a final birdie to take sole lead with a bogey-free 67 on the third day of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open here today.
She takes a one-shot advantage into the final day over Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall (68) and Germany’s Olivia Cowan, whose bogey-free 65 equalled the week’s best card. Aditi Ashok added to the excitement with an eagle on the par-4 ninth during her round of 69 and lies fourth. Gaurika Bishnoi (72) despite a bogey on the 18th was fifth, making it three Indians in the top-five.
Among the top-five, only Hedwall (2011) and Ashok (2016) have previously won the Indian Open, while Drall, Cowan and Bishnoi are yet to register a win on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
Even as Drall and Hedwall were engaged in a tight battle, Cowan was charging up the leaderboard. After four quiet pars to start, she birdied six of the next seven, including five in a row from the seventh. There was one more on the 14th for the day’s work of 7-under. However, she missed a birdie on the 18th, where many others picked a shot.
Drall, who logged her first LET top-10 recently in the Swiss Ladies Open, and Hedwall, who has finished in the top-2 three times in four starts at the HWIO, played superbly on the front nine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...