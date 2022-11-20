 All of Doha is a stage : The Tribune India

All of Doha is a stage

World cup kicks off today

All of Doha is a stage

Oasis of hope: For the next 29 days, Qatar will take the centre stage as teams and their supporters from around the world descend on the oil-rich nation for football's biggest festival. Reuters



Doha, November 19

The moment of truth for Qatar’s ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come.

Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup will be held on Sunday at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium at 7.30 pm (IST)

“For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake; A bad choice,” Sepp Blatter, the former president of world soccer’s governing body FIFA, said last week.

Oasis of hope: For the next 29 days, Qatar will take the centre stage as teams and their supporters from around the world descend on the oil-rich nation for football’s biggest festival. Reuters

Always held during the close season of the majority of leagues, it was difficult to maintain such a schedule with temperatures reaching more than 45 degrees Celsius in Qatar’s blazing summers.

Two studies carried out by FIFA in 2014 and 2015 were enough to conclude that it would be impossible to hold the tournament in June-July, prompting the move to November and December.

Oasis of hope: For the next 29 days, Qatar will take the centre stage as teams and their supporters from around the world descend on the oil-rich nation for football’s biggest festival. Reuters

Constructing the new stadiums witnessed many controversies regarding labour rights, amid media reports that thousands of foreign workers either lost their lives or were mistreated in the process.

Qatar responded by altering its labour laws to contain global dismay.

Additionally, Qatar’s strict Islamic laws against LGBT rights or alcohol consumption faced yet another storm of criticism.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, told the United Nations General Assembly last September that his government was ready to welcome everyone from around the world without discrimination.

Qatari Olympics high jump champion Mutaz Barshim, a World Cup ambassador, said the tournament is an opportunity to unite people. “The World Cup will positively impact our society by showcasing our culture to the world and by helping people create friendships and build networks. It is a golden opportunity to change negative perceptions about the region and create new and meaningful connections,” he said.

All eyes on hosts

Qatar will be the first team since Italy in the second World Cup in 1934 to participate in the finals for the first time as a host without having previously qualified for the tournament.

In order to avoid a similar fate to that of Switzerland, Chile and South Africa, who all hosted but exited the finals in the group stages in 1954, 1962 and 2010, the Qatar team has undergone a thorough process of preparing for the tournament. It started by appointing Spanish coach Felix Sanchez in 2017, whose knowledge of the region helped him guide Qatar to the 2019 Asian Cup title, winning all the matches in the process.

Sanchez’s men raised eyebrows with a number of notable performances, including a 3-1 defeat of Japan in the final.

The team continued its preparations by rubbing shoulders with South America’s best with participation in the 2019 Copa America.

Nonetheless, the experience proved to be a little too much for the team as they finished bottom of their group following defeats to Colombia and Argentina and a draw against Paraguay.

Qatar, similarly and upon special request, took part in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year, where they showed improvement by topping their group and beating El Salvador in the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to United States in the semifinals.

The team will be under pressure by fans to achieve the desired results on home soil, especially after the Qatar Federation’s decision not to allow their players to play for their domestic clubs in the current season. — Reuters 

Today’s match

Qatar vs Ecuador

LIVE on Sports18, 9:30pm

Generation Gap

Oldest outfield player Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson (39 years, 285 days)

Youngest outfield player Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko (18 years, 0 days)

Oldest Goalkeeper Mexico’s Alfredo Talavera (40 years, 63 days)

Youngest Goalkeeper Cameroon’s Simon Ngapandouetnbu (19 years, 222 days)

Oldest captain Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson (39 years, 285 days)

Youngest captain England’s Harry Kane (29 years, 115 days)

Oldest coach Netherlands’ Louis van Gaal (71 years, 104 days)

Youngest coach Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni (44 years, 188 days)

36 Canada are back in the World Cup after 36 years

1 Qatar will make their first appearance in the World Cup

Player representation by club

Players Clubs

17 Bayern Munich (Germany) I Barcelona (Spain)

16 Manchester City (England)

15 Al-Sadd (Qatar)

14 Manchester United (England)

13 Real Madrid (Spain)

12 Chelsea (England) I Atletico Madrid (Spain) I Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

11 Tottenham Hotspur (England) I Paris Saint- Germain (France) I Borussia Dortmund (Germany) I Juventus (Italy) I Ajax (Netherlands)

10 Arsenal (England) I Sevilla (Spain)

Big miss Reigning European champions Italy, who have won four World Cup titles, failed to qualify for this edition

  • Korean pop star Jungkook of BTS and Nora Fatehi will be among the performers
  • The opening match is between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 9.30 pm (IST)
  • There are 32 teams, which have been divided into eight groups
  • The final will be held on December 18 at the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium
  • France are the defending champions, while Brazil are the odds-on favourites to win their 6th title
  • Superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are searching for their first title

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

4
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada's prestigious McGill University

8
Patiala

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

9
Nation

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

10
Entertainment

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak

Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...

India to be 2nd largest economy by ’50: Adani

India to be 2nd largest economy by '50: Adani

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali


Cities

View All

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

Metro tunnelling work on Janakpuri West-Ashram Marg corridor completed

AIIMS launches campaign to check children's balcony fall deaths

Pollution, MCD's income key poll planks of Cong

MCD poll: BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows

BJP claims AAP leader assaulted its candidate during TV debate

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor

MM Modi College win taekwondo championship