All of Doha is a stage

Doha, November 19

The moment of truth for Qatar’s ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come.

Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup will be held on Sunday at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium at 7.30 pm (IST)

“For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake; A bad choice,” Sepp Blatter, the former president of world soccer’s governing body FIFA, said last week.

Oasis of hope: For the next 29 days, Qatar will take the centre stage as teams and their supporters from around the world descend on the oil-rich nation for football’s biggest festival. Reuters

Always held during the close season of the majority of leagues, it was difficult to maintain such a schedule with temperatures reaching more than 45 degrees Celsius in Qatar’s blazing summers.

Two studies carried out by FIFA in 2014 and 2015 were enough to conclude that it would be impossible to hold the tournament in June-July, prompting the move to November and December.

Oasis of hope: For the next 29 days, Qatar will take the centre stage as teams and their supporters from around the world descend on the oil-rich nation for football’s biggest festival. Reuters

Constructing the new stadiums witnessed many controversies regarding labour rights, amid media reports that thousands of foreign workers either lost their lives or were mistreated in the process.

Qatar responded by altering its labour laws to contain global dismay.

Additionally, Qatar’s strict Islamic laws against LGBT rights or alcohol consumption faced yet another storm of criticism.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, told the United Nations General Assembly last September that his government was ready to welcome everyone from around the world without discrimination.

Qatari Olympics high jump champion Mutaz Barshim, a World Cup ambassador, said the tournament is an opportunity to unite people. “The World Cup will positively impact our society by showcasing our culture to the world and by helping people create friendships and build networks. It is a golden opportunity to change negative perceptions about the region and create new and meaningful connections,” he said.

All eyes on hosts

Qatar will be the first team since Italy in the second World Cup in 1934 to participate in the finals for the first time as a host without having previously qualified for the tournament.

In order to avoid a similar fate to that of Switzerland, Chile and South Africa, who all hosted but exited the finals in the group stages in 1954, 1962 and 2010, the Qatar team has undergone a thorough process of preparing for the tournament. It started by appointing Spanish coach Felix Sanchez in 2017, whose knowledge of the region helped him guide Qatar to the 2019 Asian Cup title, winning all the matches in the process.

Sanchez’s men raised eyebrows with a number of notable performances, including a 3-1 defeat of Japan in the final.

The team continued its preparations by rubbing shoulders with South America’s best with participation in the 2019 Copa America.

Nonetheless, the experience proved to be a little too much for the team as they finished bottom of their group following defeats to Colombia and Argentina and a draw against Paraguay.

Qatar, similarly and upon special request, took part in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year, where they showed improvement by topping their group and beating El Salvador in the quarterfinals before losing 1-0 to United States in the semifinals.

The team will be under pressure by fans to achieve the desired results on home soil, especially after the Qatar Federation’s decision not to allow their players to play for their domestic clubs in the current season. — Reuters

Today’s match

Qatar vs Ecuador

LIVE on Sports18, 9:30pm

Generation Gap

Oldest outfield player Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson (39 years, 285 days)

Youngest outfield player Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko (18 years, 0 days)

Oldest Goalkeeper Mexico’s Alfredo Talavera (40 years, 63 days)

Youngest Goalkeeper Cameroon’s Simon Ngapandouetnbu (19 years, 222 days)

Oldest captain Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson (39 years, 285 days)

Youngest captain England’s Harry Kane (29 years, 115 days)

Oldest coach Netherlands’ Louis van Gaal (71 years, 104 days)

Youngest coach Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni (44 years, 188 days)

36 Canada are back in the World Cup after 36 years

1 Qatar will make their first appearance in the World Cup

Player representation by club

Players Clubs

17 Bayern Munich (Germany) I Barcelona (Spain)

16 Manchester City (England)

15 Al-Sadd (Qatar)

14 Manchester United (England)

13 Real Madrid (Spain)

12 Chelsea (England) I Atletico Madrid (Spain) I Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

11 Tottenham Hotspur (England) I Paris Saint- Germain (France) I Borussia Dortmund (Germany) I Juventus (Italy) I Ajax (Netherlands)

10 Arsenal (England) I Sevilla (Spain)

Big miss Reigning European champions Italy, who have won four World Cup titles, failed to qualify for this edition