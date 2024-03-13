 All’s not well for Djokovic in Indian Wells : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • All’s not well for Djokovic in Indian Wells

All’s not well for Djokovic in Indian Wells

Nardi stuns boyhood idol Djokovic, who rues ‘bad day’ after shock exit

All’s not well for Djokovic in Indian Wells

Lucky loser Luca Nardi upset Novak Djokovic. USA TODAY Sports/Reuters



INDIAN WELLS, March 12

Novak Djokovic waited five years to return to Indian Wells but the Serb’s campaign in the California desert came to a close much quicker than anyone expected after 20-year-old Luca Nardi pulled off a stunning 6-4 3-6 6-3 upset on Monday.

Coco Gauff gave herself an early birthday present by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2 7-6(5).

USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

123 Nardi became the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam or ATP Masters 1000 level event, surpassing No. 122 Kevin Anderson in 2008 in Miami

The world No. 1 had not competed at the tournament since 2019 due to US travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw his hopes of winning a record sixth title dashed by the 123rd-ranked lucky loser.

“He really didn’t have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win,” Djokovic told reporters.

“I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad. “These two things come together. He’s having a great day, I’m having a really bad day.”

While Djokovic was uncharacteristically sloppy, Nardi was sharp, racing around the court and pounding serves and forehands to beat the 24-time Grand Slam champion he grew up idolising.

“This is a miracle,” said Nardi, who lost to David Goffin in qualifiers on Tuesday and only got into the main draw after Tomas Etcheverry withdrew due to injury.

“I’m a 20-year-old guy, 100 in the world and I beat Novak. Crazy. Just crazy,” he said.

In other results, Gael Monfils produced a stunning display of shot-making to rally from a set and 0-3 down to beat Cameron Norrie 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the last-16. Seventh seed Holger Rune beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 7-6(5).

On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka’s powerful serve and groundstrokes proved too much for Emma Raducanu as the Australian Open champion won 6-3 7-5. Elise Mertens held her nerve to send Naomi Osaka packing with a gutsy 7-5 6-4 victory. — Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Novak Djokovic


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

SBI submits electoral bonds' details to Election Commission

2
Haryana

Anil Vij skips Nayab Saini's oath-taking event; his name was on list of ministers, says Khattar

3
Chandigarh

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

4
Trending

Video: Out on 6-hour parole for his wedding, gangster Kala Jathedi ties knot with Anuradha Choudhary

5
Haryana

Upstaged, ‘kingmaker’ JJP faces uphill battle in Haryana

6
India

Congress announces second list for Lok Sabha poll; Nakul Nath to contest from Chhindwara, Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat

7
Haryana

New Haryana CM Nayab Saini asks governor to convene assembly session on Wednesday to prove majority

8
Entertainment

‘One love’: Diljit Dosanjh vibes with tribal women in Kinnaur, watch him embrace the local traditions with a dash of swag

9
Himachal

Supreme Court defers hearing on disqualified rebel Himachal Congress MLAs to March 18

10
Haryana

Gangster Kala Jatheri marries 'lady don' in Delhi today; 'Grih pravesh' tomorrow at Haryana's Sonipat village

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Haryana Assembly session to prove govt’s majority gets under way

Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote

First of all, obituary references are taken up

Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened, Putin tells state media

Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened, Putin tells state media

Asked if he has ever considered using battlefield nuclear we...

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, rail rook protests

If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests

To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...


Cities

View All

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Lok Sabha poll: CRPF company deployed in Amritsar areas

Amritsar MC Commissioner pays visit to Ram Bagh, okays funds for revamp

Registration for e-rickshaws begins in Amritsar

Lack of warning signs at road construction projects a threat to commuters’ lives in Amritsar

Amritsar: Ministerial staff burn copies of Budget for ignoring them

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution

Do not fool people, Banwarilal Purohit rejects free water resolution passed by Chandigarh MC House

Three held for robbing cash collector of Rs 11 lakh near Elante mall in Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at music firm owners in Mohali

Gang of bike thieves busted in Mohali

2 more arrested in Mohali firing case

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal

7 held for supplying spurious ‘life-saving’ cancer medicines

Rooftop solar plants to be set up on 645 govt, MC buildings

Borewell victim was trying to flee after committing theft: Police

Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Farmers’ protest affects work at Saanjh Kendras

Improvement Trust fined for failing to give possession of plot

Illegal mining in villages: 12 suspects held, 14 cases registered, claim police

Migrant woman found murdered

Jalandhar Admn all set for smooth conduct of LS elections: DC

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

MP Bittu put under house arrest citing preventive action by police

Sensor-based smart traffic lights to come up at 42 main junctions in Ludhiana

Govt college official booked for sexually harassing asst professor

A first: Locomotor disabled students get motorised wheelchairs in Punjab

MCH expansion work to miss another deadline

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday

Nine months on, old bus stand of Patiala made operational again

Orientation programme at Lakshmi Bai Institute

Ex-servicemen lash out at Centre for not conceding their demands